Ahead of 2027 Assembly elections: SAD appoints circle chiefs in Mohali to strengthen booth-level presence

The Shiromani Akali Dal has appointed circle presidents in Mohali district to strengthen its grassroots and booth-level network ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. (File Photo)

To consolidate its grassroots presence in Mohali district in the run-up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appointed circle presidents to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level.

According to the party leadership, the move is part of an organisational expansion drive to reconnect with workers and voters at the ground level.

The appointments were made following the approval by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and the orders were issued by SAD Mohali district president Parvinder Singh Sohana on the recommendation of Derabassi Assembly constituency in-charge N K Sharma.

Emphasising the importance of the exercise, Sohana said, “Strengthening the party at the booth level is the need of the hour, and the appointment of office-bearers is a vital step in this direction.”