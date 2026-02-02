Ahead of 2027 Assembly elections: SAD appoints circle chiefs in Mohali to strengthen booth-level presence

The Shiromani Akali Dal has appointed circle presidents across Mohali district to strengthen its booth-level organisation as part of preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 08:38 AM IST
Party leaders said the move is aimed at reconnecting with workers and voters and rebuilding organisational strength on the ground.The Shiromani Akali Dal has appointed circle presidents in Mohali district to strengthen its grassroots and booth-level network ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. (File Photo)
To consolidate its grassroots presence in Mohali district in the run-up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appointed circle presidents to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level.

According to the party leadership, the move is part of an organisational expansion drive to reconnect with workers and voters at the ground level.

The appointments were made following the approval by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and the orders were issued by SAD Mohali district president Parvinder Singh Sohana on the recommendation of Derabassi Assembly constituency in-charge N K Sharma.

Emphasising the importance of the exercise, Sohana said, “Strengthening the party at the booth level is the need of the hour, and the appointment of office-bearers is a vital step in this direction.”

Sohana asked the newly appointed presidents to actively carry the party’s policies and achievements to every household and build strong bonds with people in their respective areas. “Such groundwork will pave the way for the Akali Dal to form a government after the 2027 elections,” he said.

According to appointments, Barjesh Rana has been named circle president for Handesra Zone-1, Parminder Singh Aujla for Handesra Zone-2, Bikram Singh Sarasini for Lalru Rural Zone-1, Hardam Singh of Jastana Kalan with Lalru Rural Zone-2.

In Lalru, Rohit Rattan has been appointed president of Zone-1, and Gurvinder Singh of Hasanpur of Zone-2. The responsibility of the Derabassi rural circle has been assigned to Rajinder Singh of Isapur, with Dilbar Singh of Chadiala getting charge of Rural Zone-1, Karmapal Singh of Kheri Gujran for Zone-2, Narayan Singh of Bahera for Zone-3 and Sanjeev Singh Sanju for Zone-4.

Similarly, Raghbir Singh Mohi has been appointed circle president for Banur City, and Kulwinder Singh Tsauli will head Banur Rural.

Congratulating all newly appointed office-bearers, Sohana said, “Party workers are the real strength of the SAD, and only their dedication and active participation can take the organisation to new heights.” He expressed hope that the new team would effectively convey the party’s ideology to the people and further strengthen the organisation in the district.

