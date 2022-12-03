AGTF arrests Bishnoi gang member, seizes 20 pistols

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Friday arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from old Ambala road, Dhakoli, and recovered 20 pistols from him.

The accused was identified as Bunty of Jain Chowk, Taliwada, in Bhiwani district of Haryana. He is an inter-state weapon smuggler.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the AGTF, in a joint operation with Mohali police, arrested Bunty with 20 pistols — three .30 caliber with two magazines, two 9MM with two magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police also recovered an Innova car bearing Haryana registration number from the accused.

The preliminary investigation of the arrested accused revealed that he is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was tasked to deliver the consignment of weapons to the members of Bishnoi gang on the directions of gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar, who is based abroad.

A case was registered under sections 25(6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act at Dhakoli police station.