scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

AGTF arrests Bishnoi gang member, seizes 20 pistols

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the AGTF, in a joint operation with Mohali police, arrested Bunty with 20 pistols -- three .30 caliber with two magazines, two 9MM with two magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines

The accused was identified as Bunty of Jain Chowk, Taliwada, in Bhiwani district of Haryana. He is an inter-state weapon smuggler.(Express Photo)

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Friday arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from old Ambala road, Dhakoli, and recovered 20 pistols from him.

The accused was identified as Bunty of Jain Chowk, Taliwada, in Bhiwani district of Haryana. He is an inter-state weapon smuggler.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the AGTF, in a joint operation with Mohali police, arrested Bunty with 20 pistols — three .30 caliber with two magazines, two 9MM with two magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police also recovered an Innova car bearing Haryana registration number from the accused.

The preliminary investigation of the arrested accused revealed that he is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was tasked to deliver the consignment of weapons to the members of Bishnoi gang on the directions of gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar, who is based abroad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for changePremium
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for change
IITs to bring back Class 12 performance criterion for admissionsPremium
IITs to bring back Class 12 performance criterion for admissions
As Assembly tenure ends, 1/4th of MLA LAD funds unspent, set to lapsePremium
As Assembly tenure ends, 1/4th of MLA LAD funds unspent, set to lapse
More from Chandigarh

A case was registered under sections 25(6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act at Dhakoli police station.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:26:25 am
Next Story

This Navy Day, let’s focus on building a strong navy to meet India’s global aspirations

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close