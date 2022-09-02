scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Agro-economist Sukhpal Singh is Punjab farmers’ panel chief

Dr Sukhpal Singh is among nine persons, including AAP leaders, who have been appointed chairpersons of different boards an corporations.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the appointments on his Twitter handle.

The Punjab government on Thursday appointed eminent agro-economist Dr Sukhpal Singh as chairman of Punjab State Farmers Commission.

He is among nine persons, including AAP leaders, who have been appointed chairpersons of different boards an corporations.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the appointments on his Twitter handle.

Dr Sukhpal has worked on farmers suicides and farm indebtedness. He was earlier a Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) don.

Amandeep Mohi, an AAP leader, has been given the charge of Markfed while Baldev Singh, another party leader, has been appointed as chairman of Pungrain.

Mangal Singh has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Agri Export Corporation while Goldy Kumar has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Youth Development Board.

Jagdeep Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Agro Foodgrain Corporation while Shaminder Kinda has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab Agro Industry Corporation.

Dalbir Singh Dhillon has been given the charge of Punjab Small Scale Industries Corporation and Navjot Jarg has been appointed as chairman of Forest Development Corporation.

