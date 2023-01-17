Agri experts warn against GM Mustard introduction in Punjab: ‘University try to speak the language of govt’

Various stake holders in agriculture sector, including farm union leaders and agri experts Monday warned the Punjab government about fall outs of introducing Genetically Modified (GM) Mustard in the state and said there would be widespread agitation if this step was undertaken.

The comments were made in heated discussions, which took place at a special seminar called by the Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on the issue to educate the MLAs of the Vidhan Sabha on the GM Mustard issue and its fallouts.

Even as the agriculture experts and farm union leaders gave out dire warnings about the introduction of GM Mustard in Punjab and demanded that the experiment being done with GM Mustard crop in Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Ludhiana be immediately discarded, the Vice Chancellor of PAU Dr Satbir Singh Gosal stoutly defended the new variant.

Among the stakeholders who participated in the meeting were those who are experts in sustainable agriculture at national and state level, agriculture policy analysts, industry representatives, scientific experts and farm union leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavita Kuruganti from Alliance for Sustainable and Hollistic Agriculture (ASHA) said that GM Mustard is hazardous in numerous ways and that at least 15 regulatory compromises and violations have paved the way for its approval. She added that the state government has not been consulted on it and that Punjab, which is reeling under severe environmental health crises cannot afford any GM Mustard cultivation.

Bharti Kisan union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said in no uncertain terms that GM Mustard will not be allowed to enter Punjab. Contradicting the earlier statement of PAU Vice Chnacellor that there had been no ill effects of BT Cotton on bee keeping in the state despite canards being spread to that effect, Dallewal challenged his assertions and said that as bee farmer himself he had seen how his bees stopped laying eggs after introduction of BT Cotton and eventually he had to close down his bee keeping business.

“BT Cotton was thrust on the farmers. Yes, this variant killed one type of bug but it also gave us mealybug which not only destroyed cotton but also destroyed Neem and Kikkar trees. Think in long term manner for the future of this country. Do not use farmers for experiment. The GM Cotton which has been sowed in PAU should be destroyed so that we are rid of this. Why should we go for something which is not in our control and which may have larger ramifications,” said Dallewal.

Advertisement

President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), Balbir Singh Rajewal said that all university experts try to speak the language of the government and disregard the realities. “This is what we experienced here today too. As Dallewal sahib said, agriculture is a state subject and if you bring any GM crops here you will face protests,” he said.

Rajewal went on to say that the farm unions often have to protest against certain decisions of the state government. You do not consult us beforehand. Now I have learnt that you are going to implement the crop insurance scheme. If you will undertake this exercise by taking one acre as aunit then we will understand the move but if you do the bidding of insurance companies then it will be another tax on us and there will be vociferous protests. Insurance companies make money and the farmers get nothing. Do not make this mistake,” said Rajewal sounding a warning.

PAU V-C Dr Gosal said GM Mustard is an efficient method of crop breeding. In science we continue to evolve new methods. Earlier we used to walk then scooters came, motorcycles came then cars, buses and aeroplanes. This resulted in increase in risk too. Only yesterday 72 people died in a plane crash in Nepal. Will we give up flying on aeroplanes? Will we stop travelling in cars? There is a risk in technology and we have to weigh the benefits and risks,” he said.

Advertisement

The V-C said there are 29 countries in the world where GM crops are presently in use. “US is the leading country with 78 million hectare under GM crops, Brazil is number two with 52 million hectare, Canada number three at 12.5 million hectare. India is at number four with 11.9 million hectare. We have only cotton we do not have any food crop,” he said. Dr Gosal said there had been a hue and cry when BT cotton had been introduced. But ask the farmer how it is benefitted him. It was said the sheep will die because of it but nothing of sort has happened. Sometimes lot of hue and cry is raised but the reality is something else,” he said.

He clarified that the herbicide used on GM Mustard has no residue left in soil.