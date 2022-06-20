Agnipath: Two days after rampage at railway station, zero response to bandh call in Ludhiana

Two days after a group of youths, protesting against the newly rolled out army recruitment scheme Agnipath, created a rampage at Ludhiana railway station and vandalised public property, the Bharat Bandh call given to protest against the scheme evoked zero response in Ludhiana, Monday.

It was a normal day for the residents of Ludhiana as all markets, offices and other commercial establishments remained open amid heavy police security deployed to

avoid any untoward incident. Heavy security from the city police along with teams of rapid action force and Government Railway Police (GRP) were deployed at several spots, including railway station.

On Saturday, a group of youths went on a rampage in Ludhiana as they stormed inside the railway station and vandalised property. Before damaging the property at the railway station, they also damaged a police vehicle near Durga Mata Mandir, said police. Police said that most of the protesters had their faces covered and carried sticks and iron rods. As per police it was a well-planned conspiracy; as protesters were carrying baseball bats, sticks, rods etc. GRP arrested six persons for vandalising railway property.

Besides, force was deployed at other public places including the interstate bus terminal, malls, prominent roundabouts, etc on Monday. DSP (GRP) Balram Rana said that the operations at Ludhiana railway station remained peaceful amid heavy deployment of forces including 150 cops of Ludhiana police commissionerate and security forces of GRP, RPF, Anti- Sabotage Squad and dog squad.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that the forces were deployed at various points in the city to maintain law and order situation and operations remained peaceful.