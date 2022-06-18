Agnipath scheme an attack on ‘jawani’ after ‘kisaani’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Condemning the recent decision of the NDA government to implement ‘Agnipath’ scheme in the Indian Army as a retrogressive step, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the Union government to immediately roll back its decision in the larger interest of the country and its youth.

“After agriculture (kisaani) it is a serious attack on the youth (jawani) which is unwarranted and undesirable. It is a huge loss for Punjabi youth who are ever ready to serve their motherland by joining the Army,” said the CM.

Mann added that it reflects the sorry state of affairs in the country as the party in power is running the country without bothering about its youth. He said that this mindless decision has put the country on boil as the youth of the country have came on roads to protest against this irresponsible move of the centre. He said that AAP opposes this move, which deprives the youth of the opportunity to serve the country throughout the life and rendering them useless after service of mere four years.

Bhagwant Mann said that it is unfortunate that the Union government has not employed even a single youth in the Army during last two years. He said that now through this ‘Agnipath’ move the Centre is allowing a youth to serve the Army merely for four years and that too without pension. Mann said that this is sheer humiliation of the Indian Army which has a glorious heritage of serving the country with valour, sacrifice and selfless service.

The CM said that the Union government has backstabbed the youth of the country through this move. He said that anger prevailing amongst the youth is result of this senseless move of the Union government. Mann impressed upon the Union government to immediately roll back this decision in the larger interest of the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the county.