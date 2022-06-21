scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for nationwide stir against Agnipath scheme on June 24

The ruling BJP has decided to field ex-servicemen to educate the youth in Haryana about the benefits of the recently launched Agnipath scheme.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 21, 2022 7:30:09 am
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared its support to the nationwide protest of youth against the new Agnipath scheme of recruitment in the armed forces.

Appealing to keep the protests peaceful, the SKM has termed the scheme as “anti-military, anti-farmer and anti-national”.

In a statement Monday, the SKM said: “When the central government is bent upon destroying the spirit of the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”, it is the duty of the farmers’ movement to stand shoulder to shoulder with the jawans in this struggle. Accordingly, SKM will observe protest day across the country on June 24.” This decision was taken by the 7-member coordination committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in its meeting held in Karnal (Haryana) Monday.

Describing the scheme as “playing with the future of the country”, SKM said that “it is not only playing with the national security and dreams of unemployed youth, but also with the farmer families of the country”.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has decided to field ex-servicemen to educate the youth in Haryana about the benefits of the recently launched Agnipath scheme.

