Agnipath protest: Khaps to start paidal yatra on June 27

Khap and farmer leaders along with several ex-servicemen gathered in Jind Tuesday and decided to start a paidal yatra on June 27 to express their resentment against the Agnipath scheme of the central government.
The yatra will be undertaken from Bhiwani district’s Taalu village to Jind district’s Lizwana village.
The leaders gathered in Jind decided that they will participate in the district-level protests which are scheduled for June 24.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the leaders of khaps and farmers from northern states will be held in Rohtak’s Garhi Sampla on Wednesday regarding the Agnipath scheme.
