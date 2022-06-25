scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath scheme: Farmers stage protests in Haryana, Punjab

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has termed the Agnipath scheme as “anti-military, anti-farmer and anti-national”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 25, 2022 7:48:24 am
agnipath protests, agneepath scheme, punjab news, punjab latest newsFarm unions protest outside mini-Secretariat in Patiala on Friday; (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmer outfits on Friday staged protests in several parts of Haryana to raise their voice against the Agnipath scheme of the central government. After the protests, the farmer leaders also handed over memorandums to local administrative officers. Apart from farmers, social activists, youths and students also joined the protest.

In a protest held in Jind, the agitators said that they had earlier launched a stir to save the fasal (produce) but now they were fighting to save the nasal (progenies).

Urging the youths to keep the agitation non-violent, they said that they want the stir on the lines of the historical farmer agitation, which continued for over one year.

In Dadri, the youths participated in the protest which was led by local khap leaders. In Jhajjar, the farmers and employees staged a dharna to express their resentment against the scheme.

Best of Express Premium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...Premium
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
More Premium Stories >>

In Karnal, the protesters first gathered in a dharamshala and then moved to the Mini Secretariat while raising slogans against the scheme. BKU leader Rattan Mann on this occasion said that the government should recruit youths in armed forces based on the previous pattern of recruitment.

More from Chandigarh

The SKM has termed the scheme as “anti-military, anti-farmer and anti-national”.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement