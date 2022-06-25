Agnipath scheme: Farmers stage protests in Haryana, Punjab

On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmer outfits on Friday staged protests in several parts of Haryana to raise their voice against the Agnipath scheme of the central government. After the protests, the farmer leaders also handed over memorandums to local administrative officers. Apart from farmers, social activists, youths and students also joined the protest.

In a protest held in Jind, the agitators said that they had earlier launched a stir to save the fasal (produce) but now they were fighting to save the nasal (progenies).

Urging the youths to keep the agitation non-violent, they said that they want the stir on the lines of the historical farmer agitation, which continued for over one year.

In Dadri, the youths participated in the protest which was led by local khap leaders. In Jhajjar, the farmers and employees staged a dharna to express their resentment against the scheme.

In Karnal, the protesters first gathered in a dharamshala and then moved to the Mini Secretariat while raising slogans against the scheme. BKU leader Rattan Mann on this occasion said that the government should recruit youths in armed forces based on the previous pattern of recruitment.

The SKM has termed the scheme as “anti-military, anti-farmer and anti-national”.