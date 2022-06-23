Haryana CM Khattar hints at creating special category in govt jobs for Agniveers

A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced “guaranteed employment to Agniveers in Haryana government” after they serve the nation for four years, he hinted at creating a special category and a recruitment policy for such people in Group C and D posts.

Citing the example how Haryana had been recruiting outstanding sportspersons, Khattar said that “after the Outstanding Sportspersons Recruitment Policy, now the state government has taken a big decision to give jobs to the Agniveers so that their future can be secured”.

“You serve the nation, we shall take care of you,” said Khattar in a statement released Wednesday.

“Agniveer, who wishes to join the services of the Haryana government, will definitely be given a government job. Youth who will serve the nation under the Agnipath scheme would be given guaranteed Group C or Haryana Police jobs. You serve the nation; we will take care of you. After this decision, Haryana has become the first state in the country to ensure jobs for Agniveers. This is a unique gift of the state government to the Agniveers. This will definitely increase the interest of the youth in the Army,” he said.