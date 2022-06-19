Agnipath scheme Protests continue in Haryana, vehicle set afire at Mahendragarh railway station

Protests against the Agnipath scheme continued in Haryana for the third consecutive day with a few youths setting a vehicle on fire outside Mahendragarh railway station. Apprehending violence amid the protests against the defence recruitment scheme, Haryana government had suspended mobile internet services in Palwal, Mahendragarh and Ballabgarh.

A police official from Mahendergarh said that a group of youth set a pick-up van on fire and indulged in vandalism. A railway engineer at Mahendergarh, whose residential quarter is adjacent to the railway station, said some protesters barged inside his building complex and damaged office, and a generator set.

The protesters were demanding that recruitment to Army should be held like earlier. A protest was also held in Sonipat where a large number of youths blocked Rohtak-Panipat national highway. In Kaithal too, protestors took out a march while crowds gathered and protested against the scheme at various other places across Haryana including Fatehabad and Jind.

On Friday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij had warned of stern action against those indulging in violence and damaging public property.

Meanwhile, Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday advertised 26,000 Group C posts in more than 100 departments, boards, corporations and universities. The commission released an advertisement regarding Common Eligibility Test (CET). Candidates can register for the exam till July 8 and the fee confirmation can be done till July 13. However, those who have already applied and paid on the portal will be eligible to appear in CET.

“All the applicants can register at https://onetimereg.haryana.gov.in till July 8, after uploading all the details related to their identity and academic qualification, experience, reservation and all the other necessary documents like Socio-Economic criteria weightage etc. EWS certificate that is as per the conditions laid down by Haryana Government and applicable for jobs in Haryana Government issued on or before cut-off date will only be considered. EWS/OBC certificate issued for jobs in Central Government will not be considered. Family member of the ESM candidates of Haryana should have a valid eligibility certificate on the last date of submission of the online application form, which is to be uploaded at the time of submission of the application and shall produce the valid Eligibility Certificate from the concerned Zila Sainik Board if called upon to do so by Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Divyaang ESM will upload and produce the Disability Certificate,” a government spokesperson said.

“Candidates who have obtained a degree or diploma or certificate for various courses from any Board/Institute declared fake/invalid by the University Grants Commission, AICTE or not recognized by the Government of Haryana, will not be considered eligible for recruitment to the advertised posts. To claim the benefit of socio-economic criteria, all the documents/certificates should be in the prescribed format. Notably, till now, more than 10 lakh candidates have registered for CET. The Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted by the Commission after the date of registration is over,” the spokesperson added.