Agnipath scheme: First recruitment rally in Hisar from Aug 11

Preparations for Army recruitment rally for 2022-23 in Haryana have almost been completed and recruitment rallies will be organised in four districts soon, officials said Wednesday.

Under the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25. Rallies will also be held in Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Wednesday chaired the steering committee meeting with four deputy commissioners and other officers through video conferencing regarding the preparations.

Kaushal said that nodal officers should be appointed in all the districts to conduct these recruitments smoothly. Accommodation should be arranged for officers and applicants during the recruitment. So far, 12,500 applicants have registered in Hisar and the last date for registration is July 30. All arrangements such as toilets and drinking water should be well-planned. Apart from this, compliance of Covid guidelines should be ensured.

He also directed police officers to arrange first aid kit, adequate quantity of necessary medicines, ambulance and fire fighting vehicles to avoid any untoward incident. Adequate police force should be deployed and patrolling should be done in the area. In view of security, a temporary control room should also be set up at the rally site. Kaushal added that proper arrangements should be made to ensure that there is no hindrance to traffic movement.

He added that that in view of the possibility of rain during these recruitment rallies, there may be a problem of waterlogging, so pumps should also be arranged for drainage. Uninterrupted supply of electricity should also be ensured in coordination with the power department and arrangement of generator sets should also be made as per the requirement.

Kaushal directed that wide publicity should be done for the youth to get maximum opportunities in these recruitment rallies. More attention should be given to colleges and other educational institutions.

It was informed in the meeting that 1,739 candidates were recruited in 2017-18. Similarly, 1,149 were recruited in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20. It was also informed in the meeting that for the convenience of the candidates, special arrangements will be made for commuting from the railway station and bus stand to the rally venue. It was informed during the meeting that candidates can register for Ambala district from August 5.