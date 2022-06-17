Agnipath protests: After Palwal, Haryana suspends internet services in Ballabgarh

With protests intensifying across various districts in Haryana against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services, the state government on Friday morning temporarily suspended internet services in Ballabgarh in Faridabad district.

The decision came a day after internet services were suspended in Palwal on Thursday after protests turned violent with protesters blocking roads, pelting stones and torching vehicles.

With reports of youngsters coming out on the roads and blocking traffic at Mahavir Chowk in Narnaund, Hisar and at various places in Rohtak, police across the state are on high alert on Friday.

“Government has issued temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services ( only including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of sub division Ballabgarh of district Faridabad and will be in force for next 24 hours with immediate effect for next 24 hours, ” a home department order read.

An official spokesperson said that there was a possibility that public peace and tranquillity in Ballabgarh would be disturbed by protesters, miscreants and antisocial elements, causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, or danger to human life.

The spokesperson said that internet services were temporarily suspended to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc, for the facilitation and mobilisation of mobs that could cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson, vandalism etc.

“All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order and any person found guilty of the violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions,” the order read.