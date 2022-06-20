Agnipath agitation: A day after rampage at Ludhiana railway station, six arrested

A day after a group of agitators, while protesting against the Agnipath scheme and demanding written exam for Army recruitment, went on rampage at Ludhiana railway station and damaged public property, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested six persons on Sunday.

Punjab ADGP (railways) MF Farooqui also visited the railway station to review the security arrangements ahead of today’s Bharat Bandh call given by youths protesting against Agnipath scheme.

Inspector Jaskaran Singh, SHO, GRP police station, Ludhiana, said that six youths were arrested for vandalizing public property at railway station and they were produced in the local court which sent them in two-day police remand. He said that all arrested youths were aged 18 to 22.

“Two of them had cleared physical test for Army recruitment earlier and were not waiting for written exam. They apprehend that with the introduction of the new scheme, their previous physical test won’t be considered. Four others were also preparing for Army and taking coaching from some private institutions. While three arrested youths from Ludhiana district, two are from Moga and one from Ropar,” said the SHO, adding that other protesters who damaged railway property were also being identified with the help of CCTV footages.

On Saturday, a group of youths went on rampage in Ludhiana as they stormed inside the railway station and vandalised property. Before damaging the property at the railway station, they also damaged a police vehicle near Durga Mata Mandir, said police.

Police said that most of the protesters had their faces covered and carried sticks and iron rods. As per police it was a ‘well-planned conspiracy’ as protesters were carrying baseball bats, sticks, rods etc and invites were also sent on ‘WhatsApp groups to assemble near the railway station.’

Two FIRs were registered into the Saturday’s violence—one at division number 8 police station of Ludhiana city for damaging police vehicle and the other at GRP police station for damaging railway property.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that one of the WhatsApp groups made by the protesters also had an international number which was being studied. “A youth sitting abroad might not be an Army aspirant. We are probing details of that number,” said CP, adding that youths who damaged police vehicle near the temple were being identified.