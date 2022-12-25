Agitation against Zira liquor factory: Govt softens stand, arrested protesters set to be released

The Punjab government on Saturday softened its stand on farmers who had been clamouring for the closure of a liquor factory in Zira, in Ferozepur district, and released two of the 46 arrested protesters in the morning. The remaining arrested accused will be released soon, farmer leaders said.

The government had adopted a ‘go-tough’ attitude against protesters camping outside the liquor factory in Zira after several rounds of talks to push back the agitators from their present site of dharna had failed to bear any results. A bunch of clashes had broken out earlier this week after the police tried to stop the protesters from reaching the dharna site. On Monday (December 19), the police had arrested a total of 46 protesting villagers under various charges.

The dharna, being staged by the Sanjha Zira Morcha, has been going on since July 24 this year, with protesters demanding a complete closure of the liquor factory, which is owned by a SAD leader. The protesters, who have found support from various farmer unions, claim that the liquor unit was polluting groundwater in Mansurwal and adjoining villages.

On Saturday, two protesters from Rataul Rohi village were released by the police. A third arrested protester — who police said suffered from a heart condition — had been released on Wednesday.

“Ferozepur SSP Kanwardeep Kaur has assured us that the rest of the arrested protesters will be released soon,” Robin Brar, convener of Sanjha Zira Morcha told The Indian Express.

On Saturday, Parampreet Singh, a youngster preparing for the UPSC exam, along with a second protester, one Gurmeet Kaur — both residents of Rataul Rohi village — were released by the police, following which the members of the Zira morcha held a meeting with the Ferozepur SSP. The Monday arrests by the police were carried out near Rataul Rohi village where the villagers had started a second dharna after being barred from marching towards the dharna spot.

“After all the arrested accused are released, the next step will be putting pressure on the police to quash the FIRs. More than 400 unidentified people have been booked by police under various charges. At least 100 of the booked accused have been slapped with attempt to murder charges, with 11 being booked for power theft. The police crackdown against peaceful protesters just to ensure the implementation of a high court order was absolutely unjustified. We are protesting for a just cause,” said Harnek Mehma, president of BKU-Dakaunda’s Ferozepur unit.

A final call on holding a chakka jam protest on December 27 will be taken soon, the farmer leaders said

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary of BKU-Dakaunda said,”A five-member committee of SKM has been formed to build pressure on the government to not only release all the arrested accused but also quash FIRs filed against them. We have held two meetings in this connection with the Ferozepur administration on Tuesday and Thursday last week.”

Panels start work, protest continues

On Saturday, the protests outside the liquor factory in Zira’s Mansurwal village continued even as some committees formed by the state government to look into the concerns of water pollution by the farmers started their work.

As per details, on Saturday, the public hearing committee — under chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board — visited the liquor factory and collected water samples from the firm’s borewells. The committee members surveyed the entire liquor unit and took information about its various sections from the staff, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Zira Gagandeep Singh said. The committee also collected water samples from different locations of Mansurwal village as well.

Later in the day, a second committee comprising four doctors went to Mansurwal and other villages to talk to cancer and Hepatitis B patients and know their case history. A separate three member team of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Science University (GADVASU) collected information of sick animals in the village . “A PAU team will also soon be starting work on collecting samples to check for soil fertility, diseases in crops,” Gagandeep said. He added that despite several announcements being made near the dharna site, none of the protesters chose to join any of the committees.