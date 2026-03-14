Agitation for repair of Vaman Temple ends after a month

Leaders from the Vande Mataram Dal NGO ended their hunger strike on Friday after the Punjab government and Patiala administration pledged to restore the ancient Shri Vaman Avatar Temple and its sacred pond.

The NGO, Vande Mataram Dal, along with other religious and social organisations on Friday concluded their agitation for demanding repair of the ancient Shri Vaman Avatar Temple and cleaning of its sacred pond in Patiala. This comes after the government and the district administration agreed to fulfill the demands.

The members of the NGO were on a chain hunger strike from February 8 to March 8.

However, from March 9 onwards Anurag Sharma and his associates Sushil Nayyar and Varun Jindal had been on a hunger strike unto death. After multiple rounds of talks on March 12 and 13, the protestors ended their hunger strike.