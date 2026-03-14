Agitation for repair of Vaman Temple ends after a month

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The NGO, Vande Mataram Dal, along with other religious and social organisations on Friday concluded their agitation for demanding repair of the ancient Shri Vaman Avatar Temple and cleaning of its sacred pond in Patiala. This comes after the government and the district administration agreed to fulfill the demands.
The members of the NGO were on a chain hunger strike from February 8 to March 8.
However, from March 9 onwards Anurag Sharma and his associates Sushil Nayyar and Varun Jindal had been on a hunger strike unto death. After multiple rounds of talks on March 12 and 13, the protestors ended their hunger strike.
Patiala Urban MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Aam Aadmi Party district president and District Planning Committee chairman Tejinder Mehta, and Mayor Kundan Gogia played a key role convincing the agitators to end their protest. The three leaders by offering them juice to formally end their fast.
The three leaders also handed over a written assurance letter issued by the SDM Patiala to the protesters. The letter said the restoration of the temple and the pond would begin soon.
Kohli said there would be no fund shortage for the renovation and the government will maintain full coordination in this regard.
The mayor said the Municipal Corporation would continuously deploy machinery for the restoration process.
Meanwhile, Mehta said the temple is an important centre of Patiala’s religious and cultural heritage, and additional funds would be provided if required. He also said the committee has decided to release funds worth Rs 10 lakh for the temple’s development.
The BJP Mahila Morcha president, Jainder Kaur, also visited the spot and offered juice to the protestors.
The Vande Mataram Dal had also called for Patiala bandh on March 12 but was later withdrawn.
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