Agitation over Jhota killing widens, over 100 groups announce Punjab CM Mann residence siege

More than 100 farmer, labour, employee, teacher and student organisations have jointly announced to gherao Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s private residence in Sangrur on November 5, escalating their agitation over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and the state government’s handling of the drug menace.

The decision was taken at a four-hour meeting convened by the joint action committee in Mansa. The organisations, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have also demanded a crackdown on drug trafficking, the unconditional release of arrested leaders, including Lakha Sidhana, and the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the organisations had unanimously decided to mobilise people from across Punjab for the November 5 protest. “If the state government had deployed even half the police force it is currently using to suppress peaceful protesters to apprehend drug smugglers, our youth would not be dying and people would not be forced to take to the streets,” the leaders said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

They alleged that the police were acting on the directions of the Chief Minister to suppress dissent and claimed that 15 to 17 activists had been implicated in false cases, including charges of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC.

The committee also withdrew its earlier call to protest outside the residences of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on October 31.

Pandher said the government had come to power promising to eradicate drugs through initiatives such as ‘Yuddh Nashian Viruddh’, but had failed to fulfil its commitment. He appealed to farmers, labourers, shopkeepers and youth to reach Sangrur in large numbers on November 5.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh joined the protesters in Mansa, demanding justice for Jhota and questioning the Mann government’s claims of tackling the drug menace.

Story continues below this ad

Accusing the government of focusing on advertisements and publicity while families continued to lose their young members to drugs, Singh asked, “If drugs are being eradicated, what about families being devastated every day?”

He said people had been forced to take to the streets to demand justice for Jhota, who had raised his voice against drug trafficking. “A government that claims to be eliminating drugs has failed to deliver justice even to those fighting against this menace. Justice must be ensured for Jhota, and the safety of those raising their voices against drugs must be guaranteed,” he said.

During his visit, Pargat also went to the residence of Daljit Singh in Bhamme Kalan village and met his mother and wife.

Thirty-four-year-old Daljit was found dead in Mansa on Monday. While his family alleged that he had died of a drug overdose, the police have disputed the claim and registered a murder case against three persons.

Story continues below this ad

Expressing condolences to the family, Pargat said Daljit’s death had left a mother without her son, a wife without her life partner and children without their father’s support. “Does the Chief Minister have any answer to these tears and shattered families?” he asked.

The Congress leader said his party would continue its struggle for justice for the families of both Jhota and Daljit. He also demanded that Mann take responsibility for the government’s failure to protect the state’s youth and resign.

More than a fortnight after Jhota was killed, his family continues to refuse permission for his post-mortem examination until its demands, including the Chief Minister’s resignation, are met.

On Wednesday, the joint action committee had announced a protest outside the residences of AAP MLAs on October 31. The decision to withdraw that call and instead concentrate the agitation at Mann’s Sangrur residence on November 5 marks a shift in the protest strategy.