Farmers’ agitation dangerous, get it ended: JJP MLA

A JJP legislator, Ram Kumar Gautam, Monday termed the ongoing farmer agitation dangerous and urged the government to get the matter resolved soon. Gautam also suggested that the Union government should hold three contentious farm laws for three years and two months. JJP of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is an alliance partner of BJP in Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana where the alliance leaders are facing tough times because of the agitation.

Participating in the discussion on budget estimates, Gautam said, “I request (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji to get this agitation ended. This agitation is dangerous. The people (MLAs) are unable to enter into the villages. Like me who are in favour of farmers support the agitation and seek withdrawal of three laws. Black flags are being shown to people like me too. They ask me to resign, assuring that I will be elected by a higher margin of votes next time. But I tell them, I won this time with great difficulty.”

Gautam also referred to the incident of Kaimla village of Karnal district highlighting how the protesting farmers had not allowed landing of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s helicopter there on January 10 this year. Khattar was forced to cancel his visit to the village with the farmers capturing the venue of BJP’s “kisan mahapanchayat” there. They had uprooted the temporary helipad and broken the stage despite mild lathicharge by police, use of water cannons, tear gas, deployment of 1,500 policemen and seven police nakas installed to stop movement of the farmers to the BJP’s rally “which was organised to make the farmers aware of three controversial farm laws”.

Interestingly, Gautam appreciated Khattar and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the developmental works carried out during their regime but avoided to say any word in appreciation of his party leader Dushyant Chautala.

Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan suggested the Assembly should pass a resolution seeking withdrawal of three farm laws.