Saturday, September 18, 2021
Agenda of regularisation of contractual staff deferred

The matter has been referred to the Cabinet Sub-Committee to relook into it.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 18, 2021 6:00:59 am
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo)

The Punjab Cabinet, which looked set to regularise 37,000 contractual employees working in the state government, state-owned boards and corporations, deferred the agenda Friday. The matter has been referred to the Cabinet Sub-Committee to relook into it. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the committee to look into it again after Cabinet Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi is learnt to have objected that the regularisation was happening only in case of Class C and D employees, while there was no mention of Class A and B employees.

Sources said that it was debated that Class A and B employees were not employed on contractual basis, but then the CM asked the committee to look into it again and come back with a fresh report.

The government was going to regularise the employees who have already served the government for 10 years. The Cabinet sub-committee comprised Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal etc.

