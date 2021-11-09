AG resignation confirms Channi a mere rubber stamp CM: BJP

Reacting to the acceptance of the resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol by the Punjab Cabinet, the BJP Tuesday said that this has proven that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is a mere rubber stamp of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A statement issued by the party here said that the BJP had raised the pertinent issue that A P S Deol had represented the accused in the sacrilege case and thus was not a favourable appointment for dispensing justice in the case which is a huge emotive issue to the Punjabis.

“However, the pressure created by state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been gunning for the removal of the Advocate General for over a month, has led to the stalemate between Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu,” the statement added.

Channi has succumbed to Sidhu and the AG has been removed, said Subash Sharma, state general secretary of the party.

“The Chief Minister is also under pressure to change the Director General of Police. In the coming days we can witness his removal,” he said.