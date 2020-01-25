Punjab: AG office seeks travel concession for Nanda at par with ministers, CM says no

Amarinder, who holds the Home portfolio too, also observed that “if so required, the department may consider to amend the rules.” (File) Amarinder, who holds the Home portfolio too, also observed that “if so required, the department may consider to amend the rules.” (File)

The Punjab government has turned down a request from state’s Advocate General (AG) Atul Nanda for availing travel concession as permissible to a Cabinet minister.

The office of the AG had earlier written to the Home department seeking the travel concession. The Home department forwarded the file to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who, while recording his remarks last month on the request, wrote that “since there are specific rules regarding the remuneration and duties of the Advocate General, it is incumbent upon the Department of Home to follow these rules.”

Amarinder, who holds the Home portfolio too, also observed that “if so required, the department may consider to amend the rules.”

However, a top government functionary said that the proposal had been “filed” and the “file closed” after AG’s request was not allowed by the CM.

When contacted, Nanda said, “I have never claimed LTC (Leave Travel Concession).”

As per the information with The Indian Express, the office of the AG in April, 2018 wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Affairs and Justice) seeking travel concession for Nanda.

The office of AG wrote that Nanda had been “conferred the rank and status of a Cabinet minister and facilities available to a Cabinet minister had also been allowed to him.”

The letter further read, “But, inadvertently, the facility of travelling concession as admissible to a Cabinet minister under rule 2 BB of the East Punjab Ministers Salaries Act 1947 was not allowed.” The letter also referred to a government memo dating back to January 2013 as per which the state government “provided the facility of travelling concession at par with Cabinet minister as amended from time to time” to former Punjab Advocate General Ashok Aggarwal.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd