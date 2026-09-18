After weeks-long standoff, Punjab approves 8% DA hike for employees, pensioners

The two four-per-cent instalments will take the DA for Punjab Government employees and pensioners to 50 per cent. (File Photo)

The Punjab Government Friday announced an eight per cent hike in two instalments of dearness allowance (DA) from October, ending a weeks-long standoff with state employees.

The issue had been at the centre of the employees’ agitation over the past few weeks, with employee and pensioner organisations demanding the release of pending DA instalments and arrears, along with other service-related demands.

The decision followed a meeting in Chandigarh between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and representatives of employee and pensioners’ organisations. Punjab Minister Aman Arora told reporters that the meeting was held in a “congenial environment”, and Mann had a “good discussion” with the employee representatives.