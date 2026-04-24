After wedding belongings ‘destroyed’ in transit, courier firm ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation

Despite paying around Rs10,500 for the delivery, the consignment never reached her destination on time. (Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ropar, Camp Court at Mohali, has held a courier company accountable for losing a woman’s wedding belongings during transit from Bengaluru to Mohali and directed it to compensate her for the loss.

The commission ordered the company to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation for the lost goods, along with 9 per cent annual interest from the specified date. It also directed the firm to refund the Rs 10,500 courier charges and pay an additional Rs 20,000 for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 70, Mohali, told the commission that she had shifted from Bengaluru to Mohali during the Covid pandemic and had sent her wedding belongings through a courier service. The shipment reportedly included clothes, footwear, electronic items, kitchen goods and decorative articles.