After vow of silence, Sidhu takes to twitter to target Modi govt

A few hours after Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu took a vow of silence on Mahashivratri on Twitter, he took on the NDA government with his tweets later in the day.

Advertising

Raising the air strikes into Pakistan, Sidhu wrote: “300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state.” In another tweet, he said: “Skimmed milk masquerades as cream, things are seldom as they seem. Kya miliye aise logon se jinki fitrat chupi rahe. Nakli chehra saamne aye, asli surat chhupi rahe.”

In yet another, Sidhu tweeted: “Stop politicising the army for your political motives. Army is as sacred as the state! Stop deflecting the real issues, they will come back to haunt you Job loss Black money 1708 terrorist acts NPAs Farmer Suicides….All this gone, because your ‘so-called’ propaganda war is on..” Later in the day, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in an informal chat with mediapersons in Amritsar, refused to comment on the number of terrorists killed in the strikes. “Whether it was one killed or 100, the message had gone out loud and clear – that India will not let the killing of its innocent soldiers and citizens go unpunished,” he said.