After three lives lost, paying guest policy approved by CHB

Five months after a fire broke at a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation killing three students in Sector 32, the Chandigarh Housing Board on Thursday approved a draft policy for Paying Guest(PG) Residential accommodation in CHB’s independent residential units. At present, Paying Guest residential accommodation are not allowed in CHB units.

The approved draft will be sent to the UT Administration for its final approval.

The Board observed that after the incident, a view emerged to allow licensed PGs, in order to discourage unauthorised PG residential accommodations.

Board members decided that Paying Guest residential accommodation be allowed in Independent residential houses of board of 7.5marlas and more.

Under the draft policy, the minimum usable area for one paying guest will be 50 square feet with adequate provision of toilet as per norms. It was also specified that area of the accommodation will not be less than 7.5 marlas and part of it will be used by the owner themselves. A register will be maintained at the premises as permanent record for paying guest under intimation to the police.

Also as per the draft, the owner will have to get the paying guest license renewed annually. Also, obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the Chief Fire officer will be mandatory as per the policy.

The owner will have to give a self declaration that they will have to follow all guidelines else in case of any violation,they will be responsible for all consequences thereof.

The board stated that the Paying Guest Policy of the Chandigarh Administration is to be made applicable for the Independent Houses of CHB of the same category.

However before its implementation, approval of the UT Administration will be obtained.

SELF HOUSING SCHEME

Board members decided that the proposed General Self Financing Housing Scheme in Sector-53, Chandigarh needs to be reworked. The matter is to be taken up again with the UT Administration for increase in the Density and Floor Area Ratio (FAR), so that more flats with better specifications can be constructed. Thereafter, the revised scheme may be brought before the Board for consideration.

STANDARD DRAWINGS FOR INDEPENDENT HOUSES

Meanwhile for independent houses of the CHB, standard drawings will be got approved from the Chief Architect of the UT Administration. Thereafter the approved standard drawings will be uploaded on the website of the Chandigarh Housing Board.

In case of re-construction of independent houses of the CHB, strictly as per the approved standard drawings, no approval will be required. However in case of any deviation from the control drawings, approval through the Online Building Plan Approval System (OLBAS) will be required.

The transfer charges at 15 per cent of the consideration amount and stamp duty will not be applicable in those cases where free-hold CHB dwelling unit is transferred through duly registered Sale- Deed.

BOX-OFFICE MODULE

The Board appreciated introduction of E-Office Module which has done away with the physical movement of files in CHB. The members further desired to introduce more technological interventions to bring further efficiency and transparency in its working.

