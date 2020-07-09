After testing negative twice, 57-yr-old tests positive at private hospital in Mohali

The man had COVID-19 symptoms since June 15, however, he was finally tested and diagnosed with the disease on July 2.

A 57-year-old man, resident of Sector 19 and employed as a manager at a bank’s branch in Sector 27, had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before he tested positive for the disease at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is currently admitted.

The man had COVID-19 symptoms since June 15, however, he was finally tested and diagnosed with the disease on July 2.

Furthermore, the UT administration only took cognizance of the positive case on Tuesday, after which the 57-year-old’s family members were taken to GMSH-16 for sampling for COVID-19 test.

The 57-year-old begun complaining of fever and a sore throat on June 15, until which he was visiting his office everyday in Sector 27. His family recommended that as a precautionary measure, he observed home isolation until he feels better.

“In the beginning, his symptoms were not too bad, he just had a fever and nothing else. But by June 23, my father’s fever did not go away so we decided to take him to Max Hospital, where we got him tested for Malaria, Typhoid and even COVID-19,” says his 24-year-old son.

The 57-year-old man tested negative for all the diseases, including COVID-19, however the hospital advised the family to get an X-ray done, to check if his lungs were infected.

The man’s son took him to Max Hospital for a consultation on June 25, when they were advised to get a CT scan and admit the 57-year-old immediately.

“I complied and we got the CT scan done, following which the doctor said that my father’s lungs were infected and there was a 90 per cent chance that he had COVID-19, even though he had just tested negative,” says the patient’s son.

However, since the hospital did not have beds dedicated to COVID patients, the man was referred to PGIMER for another check-up.

The patient went to PGIMER’s COVID screening ward for consultation on June 25 and even though the 57-year-old’s 10 day fever rifled the medical workers there, they said, his symptoms were strong enough to indicate that the man had COVID-19.

“They checked his blood oxygen levels which were normal and my father was not feeling breathless, plus he had just tested negative for the disease so they asked us to home quarantine him for 14 days as a precaution, but did not ask us to get another test conducted,” says the 24-year-old, who had accompanied his father to the hospital.

However, by June 29, the man’s condition had deteriorated further. He became breathless, restless and light-headed and felt like he was losing consciousness.

His temperature rose to 103 degrees Celsius and his oxygen saturation levels fell to 87 per cent, which is below the normal saturation of 90 per cent and above.

“We decided to take him to Fortis, where they conducted a CT scan and observed that his lungs were even more infected as compared to the earlier scan. They admitted him and tested him again. The report came back negative on June 30,” says the 24-year-old.

However, since the 57-year-old had strong symptoms for the coronavirus, his samples were sent to PGI by Fortis, again, after which he finally tested positive on July 2.

According to a source at Fortis Hospital, the 57-year-old is critical and on oxygen support, and will take sometime to recover due to his severe symptoms. The man, however, has no pre-existing diseases or co-morbidities.

“My father was completely healthy up to this point. It is just this infection which has taken such a toll on his body, so he will take time to recover,” says the 24-year-old, who along with his mother and 29-year-old sister were sampled at GMSH-16 Wednesday.

Furthermore, even though the man tested positive on July 2, the case was reported by the UT Administration in their daily bulletin for new cases on Wednesday, six days after he had tested positive.

