After terror threats intel in J&K, border areas in Punjab put on high alert

The border areas in Punjab have been put on high alert in view of the intelligence inputs of terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir, a government statement said Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed Pathankot district administration to make all arrangements to ensure the safe return of Amarnath Yatris from the bordering state of Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of the state government’s advisory to cut short their stay in the Valley.

The chief minister has asked the various departments in the state, particularly in Pathankot, to facilitate the smooth movement of the yatris and tourists shifting out the Kashmir Valley following the advisory.

The CM had directed the DC to coordinate the operations for the safety of the yatris once they cross the border into Punjab. He has also asked all concerned departments to cooperate with the district administration in this regard, the statement added.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the Punjab Police to stay on high alert to check any infiltration of terrorists from Kashmir into the state. The DGP has been asked to coordinate with his counterpart in J&K to ensure that the bordering areas are not under any threat in view of the latest intelligence reports.

Amarinder has asked for security to be beefed up at all vital installations. All communications and movement between the two states should be strictly monitored round the clock, he ordered.

The chief minister himself is taking regular updates on the situation at the border, said the spokesperson.