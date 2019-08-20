After she took part in I-Day protest, PU student leader ‘gets death threats’ on social media

Days after she took part in a protest on the Independence day, former president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) Kanupriya Monday lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she has received death threats on social media.

In her written complaint to the senior superintendent of police, Kanupriya, pursuing her MA in Women Studies at Panjab University, stated that she had attended a demonstration on August 15 in Chandigarh, organised by Dal Khalsa and other sikh organisations.

She alleged that following this, comments like “shoot her” and “shoot at sight” surfaced on Facebook. Kanupriya attached the screenshots of social media conversations with her complaint. Kanupriya, a member of SFS, alleged that the first comment has been made Ashish, a registered BJP member and the second comment by Danish Sharma, an alleged ABVP member. She also alleged that Krishan Sheoran, ABVP leader from the university, has given provoking comments about her to his followers in a social media post.

ABVP General Secretary Parvinder Singh Katora said, “She has done the right thing by lodging a complaint. Nobody is beyond the Constitution. However, I feel that SFS did not have any counterpoint so they have started with this propaganda now. That guy can be someone planted by them. It is very easy to bring bad name to a party. I can make four people stand with SFS stickers and do negative things. But if it is true, law should take it’s due course.”

ABVP members of the university had alleged that Kanupriya boycotted that Independence Day celebrations and protested for a referendum in favour of a separate Punjab.

SSP Nilambari Jagadale said that enquiry will be done as per the due course.