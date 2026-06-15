After Sector 11 killing, Chandigarh asks: Where is the police?

Residents cite rising gun violence, weak patrolling and inadequate verification drives as fears over public safety grow

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
6 min readChandigarhJun 15, 2026 01:49 PM IST
ChandigarhThe Sector 11 killing is the latest in a series of incidents involving firearms.
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The brazen daylight murder of a cashier inside a medical store in Sector 11 has once again put Chandigarh’s law-and-order situation under scrutiny, with residents, traders and civic activists questioning whether the city is witnessing a disturbing rise in gun violence and organised crime.

Saturday’s incident, in which armed assailants opened fire inside a crowded market before fleeing, has sent shockwaves across the city. Coming close on the heels of several firing incidents reported in recent months, the murder has revived concerns over public safety in a city long regarded as one of the safest urban centres in the country.

For many residents, the issue extends beyond a single crime. They point to a series of shootings, threat calls and gang-linked incidents that have raised questions about preventive policing and the effectiveness of measures aimed at deterring criminals.

With Chandigarh home to a large population of elderly and retired residents, the recent incidents have triggered growing anxiety, particularly amid perceptions of inadequate patrolling and insufficient verification of outsiders entering the city.

From PU shootout to Sector 11 murder

The Sector 11 killing is the latest in a series of incidents involving firearms.

Earlier this year, a student leader was targeted in a sensational shootout on the Panjab University campus, triggering panic among students and faculty members. The case later led to the arrest of alleged shooters who, according to investigators, were linked to criminal activities in neighbouring states.

Two days ago, a teenager was arrested in connection with a firing incident during a religious gathering in Khuda Lahora, while police launched raids to trace other accused.

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Recently, a property dealer was also shot at in broad daylight in Sector 9.

The recurrence of such incidents has left many residents worried that Chandigarh is increasingly making headlines for shootings and gang-related violence rather than the orderly civic life for which it has long been known.

“The law-and-order situation has deteriorated to such an extent that gangsters seem free to strike and terrorise people anytime and anywhere on their whims,” said Rakesh Gandhi, banker and executive member of the Sector 22 Residents Welfare Association.

Industrialist and Sector 21 resident G.D. Sharma said the latest incident had heightened concerns among residents.

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“There are a lot of threat calls these days. This is shocking that it happened in Sector 11, which is such a densely populated area,” he said.

Former Panjab University Law College chairman and Sector 37 resident Vijay Nagpal termed the shooting a serious warning sign.

“Brazen daylight shooting in a congested market proves that public safety is far from reality. It’s high time that Chandigarh Police should get out of its deep slumber for public safety,” he said.

Residents question patrolling, verification drives

Alongside concerns over rising gun violence, residents are increasingly questioning the level of visible policing on the ground.

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Former nominated councillor Surinder Bahga alleged that routine policing measures that once acted as deterrents have weakened over time.

“Violence and gang activities have gone up in Chandigarh. Weapons and drugs are easily accessible here. Poor policing and overcrowding in periphery areas and colonies are other reasons,” he said.

Bahga said residents rarely see the kind of patrolling that was common in earlier years.

“One can see policemen on nakas gossiping, sleeping or busy on their mobiles. Hardly any patrolling is visible. No check on entry and exit points. CCTV cameras do nothing except helping in sending lakhs of challans to residents,” he said.

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Residents also questioned whether adequate verification of tenants and paying guests is being carried out, particularly as the city continues to attract students, professionals and migrant workers from neighbouring states.

Many believe that stronger monitoring at entry and exit points, coupled with more intensive ground-level policing, could help identify criminal elements before they become involved in violent crimes.

Arvind Jain, president of Chandigarh Vyapar Sadan, blamed what he described as an ineffective administrative approach.

“Law and order problem is increasing because of not very efficient and practical approach of the administrative set-up for the last few years. More political interference in every subject of administration has forced officers to remain on the back foot. As every post is having OSDs from the ruling outfit controlling decisions of administrative officers, things will worsen more in coming days,” he said.

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Calls for community policing

Residents’ groups say the latest shooting should serve as a wake-up call for both the administration and Chandigarh Police.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), pointed to growing public anxiety following the Sector 11 incident.

“An atmosphere of fear has gripped the whole city with this latest incident of rapid fire at the Sector 11 shopkeeper. It is high time for the city administration and police to pull up their socks,” he said.

Vashisht called for round-the-clock manning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Sector 17 for real-time surveillance and emergency response, stronger community policing through collaboration with resident welfare associations, and the revival of beat boxes and beat policing in residential and commercial areas.

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Residents say technology alone cannot substitute for visible policing and intelligence gathering. While Chandigarh has invested heavily in surveillance infrastructure, many believe that regular sector patrolling, stronger intelligence networks, verification drives and a greater police presence on the streets are essential to restoring public confidence.

As investigations continue into the latest murder, many residents fear Chandigarh’s reputation as a safe city is under strain. With shootings occurring in educational institutions, markets and public spaces, they are asking whether enough is being done to prevent crime before it occurs rather than merely responding after the fact.

Recent incidents of gun violence

• Sector 11 murder: A cashier was shot dead inside a medical store after armed assailants opened fire in broad daylight and fled.

• Panjab University shootout: A student leader was targeted in a shooting near the Department of Botany. Police later arrested alleged shooters in the case.

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• Khuda Lahora firing: Police arrested a teenager in connection with a firing incident during a religious gathering and launched raids to nab other accused.

• Sector 43 exchange of fire: Chandigarh Police arrested alleged gang operatives after an exchange of fire near ISBT Sector 43 and recovered weapons from the accused.

• Sector 9 property dealer killing: A city-based property dealer was shot dead in a high-profile murder that raised concerns over the influence of gangsters and organised criminal networks in the region.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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