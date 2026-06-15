After Sector 11 killing, Chandigarh asks: Where is the police?

The brazen daylight murder of a cashier inside a medical store in Sector 11 has once again put Chandigarh’s law-and-order situation under scrutiny, with residents, traders and civic activists questioning whether the city is witnessing a disturbing rise in gun violence and organised crime.

Saturday’s incident, in which armed assailants opened fire inside a crowded market before fleeing, has sent shockwaves across the city. Coming close on the heels of several firing incidents reported in recent months, the murder has revived concerns over public safety in a city long regarded as one of the safest urban centres in the country.

For many residents, the issue extends beyond a single crime. They point to a series of shootings, threat calls and gang-linked incidents that have raised questions about preventive policing and the effectiveness of measures aimed at deterring criminals.

With Chandigarh home to a large population of elderly and retired residents, the recent incidents have triggered growing anxiety, particularly amid perceptions of inadequate patrolling and insufficient verification of outsiders entering the city.

From PU shootout to Sector 11 murder

The Sector 11 killing is the latest in a series of incidents involving firearms.

Earlier this year, a student leader was targeted in a sensational shootout on the Panjab University campus, triggering panic among students and faculty members. The case later led to the arrest of alleged shooters who, according to investigators, were linked to criminal activities in neighbouring states.

Two days ago, a teenager was arrested in connection with a firing incident during a religious gathering in Khuda Lahora, while police launched raids to trace other accused.

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Recently, a property dealer was also shot at in broad daylight in Sector 9.

The recurrence of such incidents has left many residents worried that Chandigarh is increasingly making headlines for shootings and gang-related violence rather than the orderly civic life for which it has long been known.

“The law-and-order situation has deteriorated to such an extent that gangsters seem free to strike and terrorise people anytime and anywhere on their whims,” said Rakesh Gandhi, banker and executive member of the Sector 22 Residents Welfare Association.

Industrialist and Sector 21 resident G.D. Sharma said the latest incident had heightened concerns among residents.

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“There are a lot of threat calls these days. This is shocking that it happened in Sector 11, which is such a densely populated area,” he said.

Former Panjab University Law College chairman and Sector 37 resident Vijay Nagpal termed the shooting a serious warning sign.

“Brazen daylight shooting in a congested market proves that public safety is far from reality. It’s high time that Chandigarh Police should get out of its deep slumber for public safety,” he said.

Residents question patrolling, verification drives

Alongside concerns over rising gun violence, residents are increasingly questioning the level of visible policing on the ground.

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Former nominated councillor Surinder Bahga alleged that routine policing measures that once acted as deterrents have weakened over time.

“Violence and gang activities have gone up in Chandigarh. Weapons and drugs are easily accessible here. Poor policing and overcrowding in periphery areas and colonies are other reasons,” he said.

Bahga said residents rarely see the kind of patrolling that was common in earlier years.

“One can see policemen on nakas gossiping, sleeping or busy on their mobiles. Hardly any patrolling is visible. No check on entry and exit points. CCTV cameras do nothing except helping in sending lakhs of challans to residents,” he said.

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Residents also questioned whether adequate verification of tenants and paying guests is being carried out, particularly as the city continues to attract students, professionals and migrant workers from neighbouring states.

Many believe that stronger monitoring at entry and exit points, coupled with more intensive ground-level policing, could help identify criminal elements before they become involved in violent crimes.

Arvind Jain, president of Chandigarh Vyapar Sadan, blamed what he described as an ineffective administrative approach.

“Law and order problem is increasing because of not very efficient and practical approach of the administrative set-up for the last few years. More political interference in every subject of administration has forced officers to remain on the back foot. As every post is having OSDs from the ruling outfit controlling decisions of administrative officers, things will worsen more in coming days,” he said.

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Calls for community policing

Residents’ groups say the latest shooting should serve as a wake-up call for both the administration and Chandigarh Police.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), pointed to growing public anxiety following the Sector 11 incident.

“An atmosphere of fear has gripped the whole city with this latest incident of rapid fire at the Sector 11 shopkeeper. It is high time for the city administration and police to pull up their socks,” he said.

Vashisht called for round-the-clock manning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Sector 17 for real-time surveillance and emergency response, stronger community policing through collaboration with resident welfare associations, and the revival of beat boxes and beat policing in residential and commercial areas.

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Residents say technology alone cannot substitute for visible policing and intelligence gathering. While Chandigarh has invested heavily in surveillance infrastructure, many believe that regular sector patrolling, stronger intelligence networks, verification drives and a greater police presence on the streets are essential to restoring public confidence.

As investigations continue into the latest murder, many residents fear Chandigarh’s reputation as a safe city is under strain. With shootings occurring in educational institutions, markets and public spaces, they are asking whether enough is being done to prevent crime before it occurs rather than merely responding after the fact.

Recent incidents of gun violence

• Sector 11 murder: A cashier was shot dead inside a medical store after armed assailants opened fire in broad daylight and fled.

• Panjab University shootout: A student leader was targeted in a shooting near the Department of Botany. Police later arrested alleged shooters in the case.

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• Khuda Lahora firing: Police arrested a teenager in connection with a firing incident during a religious gathering and launched raids to nab other accused.

• Sector 43 exchange of fire: Chandigarh Police arrested alleged gang operatives after an exchange of fire near ISBT Sector 43 and recovered weapons from the accused.

• Sector 9 property dealer killing: A city-based property dealer was shot dead in a high-profile murder that raised concerns over the influence of gangsters and organised criminal networks in the region.