After SC stay, HCS officers’ IAS cadre promotions face setback

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In a setback to eight Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers awaiting promotion to the IAS cadre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that had quashed a vigilance chargesheet against them.
The chargesheet was filed by the State Vigilance Bureau in June 2023 against the officers and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the selection of the 2001-batch of the state civil services. The HC ruling had cleared the way for their promotions to the Indian Administrative Services.
Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal, through his son and SC lawyer Deepkaran Dalal, moved a petition to the apex court challenging the February order of the High Court.
Alleging collusion between the officers concerned and the Haryana government, Dalal had asserted that the collusion was evident from a legal opinion which had recommended issuance of integrity certificates to the officers — despite the filing of a final report under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Hearing the petition, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said on Wednesday: “…issue notice, returnable within four weeks. In the meantime, the effect and operation of the impunged order (s) passed by the High Court shall remain stayed.”
Dalal had earlier challenged the selections before the HC in 2002, alleging “favouritism, malpractices and illegalities involved in the entire HCS Executive and Allied Services Examination”.
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