After SC stay, HCS officers’ IAS cadre promotions face setback

The HC ruling had cleared the way for their promotions to the Indian Administrative Services.

In a setback to eight Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers awaiting promotion to the IAS cadre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that had quashed a vigilance chargesheet against them.

The chargesheet was filed by the State Vigilance Bureau in June 2023 against the officers and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the selection of the 2001-batch of the state civil services. The HC ruling had cleared the way for their promotions to the Indian Administrative Services.

Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal, through his son and SC lawyer Deepkaran Dalal, moved a petition to the apex court challenging the February order of the High Court.