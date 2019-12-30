After SAD attack, CM Amarinder hits back: ‘Sukhbir deceiving people’

Referring to the GGI report released by the Centre on December 25, 2019, Captain Amarinder pointed out that the data used to prepare the index dated back to FY 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, when Punjab was under the regime of the Akalis and the BJP. Referring to the GGI report released by the Centre on December 25, 2019, Captain Amarinder pointed out that the data used to prepare the index dated back to FY 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, when Punjab was under the regime of the Akalis and the BJP.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday took on Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal stating he was “deceiving the people with his blatant misinformation on the recently released GGI (Good Governance Index) report, which was actually a reflection of the poor governance under the erstwhile SAD-BJP regime.”

In a statement, the Chief Minister took on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and said his total ignorance about the state, which his party, in alliance with the BJP, had misruled for a decade, to pull it down on every index of progress.

Referring to the GGI report released by the Centre on December 25, 2019, Captain Amarinder pointed out that the data used to prepare the index dated back to FY 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, when Punjab was under the regime of the Akalis and the BJP.

Amarinder further pointed out that anyone involved in serious and responsible governance would know that indices of progress are developed over a time and any development process translates into visible outcomes only in subsequent reports. “But Sukhbir would not know that, considering that he never knew the meaning of responsible and good governance,” Captain Amarinder quipped.

About Sukhbir’s remarks on the growth of industry and ease of doing business in the state, the Chief Minister noted that the report was based on the data from 2014-15. The ease of doing business was observed in 2017 when transformations of the sector under the newly elected government were still in process, he said.

“In his tearing haste to condemn the current government, Sukhbir had clearly not bothered to check out even the basic facts before coming out with his statement,” said Captain Amarinder, adding that the former Deputy Chief Minister had evidently chosen to live in a state of constant delusion, which was far removed from the ground reality, with not even a remote connection with facts and figures.

“For 10 years, their (SAD-BJP) government messed up with Punjab on every count, destroying every sector and pulling the state down to the pits with respect to its social, economic and other key aspects of growth. No wonder the people threw them out in 2017, and in every election thereafter,” said Captain Amarinder. Claiming that Sukhbir and his associates continue to believe that their deceptions would eventually succeed in befooling the people of Punjab, added: “That is not going to happen, as the people are much more knowledgeable and intelligent than Sukhbir believed them to be.” They (the people) want progress and development, not chicanery and falsehoods, he added.

Pointing to the economic governance indicator data used in the report, the Chief Minister said it related to 2016-17, thus reflecting the progress in the sector under the previous government. Even the data under Social welfare and development — sex ratio at birth, health insurance coverage and empowerment of minorities — dated back to the previous government’s time, he further noted.

As far as agriculture and allied sector was concerned, the CM argued that the data for all indicators other than 1 with a low weightage of 0.1, had been taken from 2015-16 and 2016-17 —- when the Congress government was not in power. Under public health, where Punjab could have done better, data on maternal mortality ratio, infant mortality ratio and immunisation achievement are all from the period between 2014-2017, he said.

Observing that Punjab ranks very high on Human Resource Development, the CM noted that here data for quality of education, skills imparted and placements had been taken from 2017 onwards. The CM said that by rushing headlong into criticising his government, Sukhbir had been “once again exposed as a liar” whose only agenda was to make baseless allegations against the current regime.

In a statement on Saturday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had accused Amarinder Singh of putting Punjab in the company of “Bimaru” states.

