After rain, Chandigarh Tricity hit by vegetable price hike

After Punjab and the neighbouring states were hit by heavy rain and deluge, the Tricity witnessed a hike in the prices of vegetables.

“When I went to the mandi today, I was shocked. Earlier, the vegetables for a week would cost me Rs 500. But now I have to pay Rs 1,000 for the same,’’ said Dharam Singh Hera, a resident of Sector 25, Panchkula, which has one of the biggest vegetable markets in the city.

The prices of tomatoes and onions have increased to Rs 80 and Rs 50 per kg respectively in Haryana and Punjab.

Karamjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 14, said, “The vegetables are being sold at rates which are triple their old prices. I only bought the ones we cannot do without, and decided to skip eating green vegetables for a week,” he said.

Prices of peas, cauliflower and beans have also seen a sharp rise as heavy rains have damaged crops in both these states and the neighboring Himachal Pradesh. Peas cost Rs 90 per kg to Rs 120 per kg, while cauliflower is sold at Rs 100 per kg, whereas earlier it costed Rs 60-70 per kg. Beans price has jumped from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 90 per kg.

The low turnout of customers have affected the sales and the traders attribute the price hike to shortage of supply.

Sube Chand, a vegetable vendor at the Sector 25 market, says, “The sales have been low since the prices increased. People come and leave without buying much. I have started buying less vegetables because if they are not sold out, I will have to bear a huge loss. The rain has increased the prices. It happens every year.”

While the market rates of vegetables have gone up, the prices of vegetables at chain stores including Easy Day and Big-bazaar remain same. As opposed to these chains, street vegetable vendors do not have cold stores. With no way of getting vegetables directly from farms now, the vendors are forced to buy them from people who own cold stores.