After Punjab, Haryana impose restrictions, Chandigarh orders closure of shops on weekends till further orders

Even as Punjab and Haryana imposed weekend restrictions, the Chandigarh administrator on Friday announced that shops and establishments in Chandigarh will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays till further orders.

These orders were passed late this evening.

Till afternoon, UT had passed just general instructions in the city. However, scenario changed in the evening when Haryana also announced restrictions on the weekend.

While Punjab announced a daily night curfew and weekend lockdown on Thursday, the Haryana government ordered all offices and shops except those selling essentials to be shut over the weekend on Friday evening.

Initially, Chandigarh had asked Punjab and Haryana to impose weekend curfew in the tricity (Mohali and Panchkula too) but they refused. Chandigarh then dropped the idea of weekend lockdown or curfew.

UT already has an odd-even scheme in markets and Sukhna Lake is closed on weekends.

Meanwhile in the war room meeting on Friday, officials were advised to start a special campaign of 3Ws– Wash your Hands, Wear your Masks and Watch your distancing. Health officials were also directed to focus on senior citizens and small children, who are vulnerable to the Covid-19 infection. The Director General of Police was directed to enforce all instructions of hygienic practices like proper wearing of masks etc.

“All residents must wear masks above nose to make it more effective against spread of infection,” was the general instruction passed in the meeting.

“The Administrator complimented senior citizens in the city, who have taken due caution and have stayed home, thereby preventing infection of any kind. He advised them to be more cautious and stay indoors, since they are more prone to the infection,” said a statement by the administration.

Status of Covid wards

Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER stated that they have 148 patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which 46 belong to Chandigarh, 60 to Punjab, 16 to Haryana and 12 to Himachal Pradesh.

He also stated that they have tested 658 Covid-19 samples on Friday, out of which 88 were found positive. Among the positive samples, 44 belong to Chandigarh. Dr BS Chavan, Director Principal, GMCH stated that they tested 247 samples, out of which 33 were found positive. He added that they discharged 22 patients after medical treatment.

Dr G Dewan, Director Health Services stated that they tested 398 samples on Friday, out of which 40 were found positive.

He also stated that 11,516 Digital Health Cards have been issued after launch of the National Digital Health Mission by Governor Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore.

The administration appealed to all councilors, Resident Welfare Associations, Market Welfare Associations and NGOs working in field to inform them about resident displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Badnore stated that effective medical treatment can be given, when symptomatic cases are detected early.

