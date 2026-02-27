After Punjab and TN, British High Commission launches anti-visa fraud campaign in Haryana

The campaign will focus on Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts in coordination with the state government.

The British High Commission on Thursday launched a campaign in Haryana to combat visa fraud and irregular migration to protect Indian nationals from physical, financial and emotional risks. Haryana is the third state to see this campaign after Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

The initiative was launched in Sonipat in the presence of Haryana Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam and UK Home Office Acting Permanent Secretary Simon Ridley.

Officials highlighted that visa fraud often leads to heavy debt and risks of physical harm and exploitation. Those caught committing visa fraud can face a 10-year travel ban to the UK. Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, both countries are committed to tackling irregular migration, and this campaign strengthens joint efforts against visa fraud.