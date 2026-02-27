After Punjab and TN, British High Commission launches anti-visa fraud campaign in Haryana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The British High Commission on Thursday launched a campaign in Haryana to combat visa fraud and irregular migration to protect Indian nationals from physical, financial and emotional risks. Haryana is the third state to see this campaign after Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
The initiative was launched in Sonipat in the presence of Haryana Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam and UK Home Office Acting Permanent Secretary Simon Ridley.
The campaign will focus on Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts in coordination with the state government.
Officials highlighted that visa fraud often leads to heavy debt and risks of physical harm and exploitation. Those caught committing visa fraud can face a 10-year travel ban to the UK. Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, both countries are committed to tackling irregular migration, and this campaign strengthens joint efforts against visa fraud.
Officials suggested that travellers to the UK verify information and remain vigilant through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (+91 70652 51380). UK teams will conduct outreach engagements in these areas, warning people about common scams.
“People will be advised to look out for common bogus claims such as the promise of being guaranteed a visa and UK employment, being told there is no requirement for English-language tests such as the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and being asked to pay exorbitant fees,” the Commission stated.
Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said, “The expansion of the campaign to Haryana underscores the UK’s commitment to ensuring that prospective travellers have access to accurate and authoritative information. I encourage all those considering travel to the UK to rely solely on verified channels, including our WhatsApp chatbot, to ensure their safety and well-being.”
Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, said, “Preventing exploitation and irregular migration remains a shared priority for the UK and India.”
