After police clampdown on Feb 6 and 18, 48 farmers’ bodies announce to protest outside Bathinda DC office on March 6

After being prevented by police from staging protests twice, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), along with four dozen organisations, on Thursday announced a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Bathinda on March 6.

The announcement was made after a joint meeting of various farmer organisations held at Tarksheel Bhawan in Barnala.

On February 6 and 18, the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) alone had called for protests outside the Bathinda DC office, but police allegedly resorted to firing tear gas shells, cane charging and barricading at several locations on highways to prevent farmers from entering the city.

The February demonstrations were announced to demand the release of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leaders Sagandeep Singh Jeond and Baldev Singh Chaoke, who have been lodged in jail since April last.