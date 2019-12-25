After nearly two decades: Landowners of 28 villages in Mohali to get compensation

Landowners in Mohali to get compensation Landowners in Mohali to get compensation

NEARLY two decades after hundreds of kanals of land were acquired in erstwhile Roopnagar district for laying down the Chandigarh-Ludhiana Railway line, the has finally disposed of the appeals related to the compensation sought by the landowners of the 28 villages. The land was acquired during 1999-2000 and now mostly falls in Mohali district.

Justice GS Sandhawalia disposed of 702 appeals in this regard, 341 appeals of landowners and 364 appeals of the Railways. In a 144-page judgement, the justice directed the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) to depute officers not below the rank of Naib Tehsildar to get in touch with the land owners or their legal representatives and inform them about their entitlement.

The land value fixed ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 27 lakh, along with the statutory benefits as against the previous minimum of Rs 4 lakh to maximum Rs 22 lakh land value assessed by the LAC or the reference courts. The Supreme Court in 2017 had made interim arrangements for payment of some amount of compensation to land-owners while sending the case back to the High Court. In addition, regarding the severance, the High Court said, 30 per cent of compensation on account of severance of land would be granted to the land owners as “it is not a case of water channel, but of a railway track and restricted access has been provided at considerable distance”.

The order read, “The concerned officers will also instruct the land owners and/or their legal representatives to open savings bank account in case they do not have such account already.” It also said that the bank account numbers of the land owners would be given to the Land Acquisition Collector within three months.

The Court in its order said the land value had to be calculated keeping in mind the fact that “it is but natural that the land on the northern side is going to be more expensive in comparison to the southern side which is further away from the town of Chandigarh”.

The Court also said that the land being in close vicinity of the developed urban area and several of the villages falling within the master-plan of Mohali was an aspect to be looked into. The proximity of highways to the land was another factor for determining the land’s potentiality, the court said.

For around 2.16 acres of acquired land in Jagatpura village of Mohali, the Court has fixed a market value of Rs 27,47,318 per acre instead of the Rs 8 lakh per acre market value given by LAC. For around 5.6 acres acquired in Kambali village and around 1.4 acres in the same area, the market value has been fixed at Rs 27,47,418 per acre and Rs 9,39,377, respectively, instead of the Reference Court award of Rs 17 lakh per acre for both areas.

The land value for Kambala village, where around 32.25 acres of land was acquired, the Reference Court fixed a market value of Rs 1,70,54,630 due to its location near the Industrial Area Phase 9 of Mohali, the High Court reduced the same to Rs 27,47,418 per acre. In a doctor’s case, whose hospital was located in the area, the Court doubled the compensation for the structures to Rs 18 lakh. For villages, Manauli and Raipur Khud, the market value was fixed at Rs 22,25,410. Similarly, the land value for Chilla village had also been enhanced from Rs 17 lakh to amount between Rs 24,72,677 and Rs 26,45,764 per acre. The land value for Manauli village was also increased from Rs 13,43,000 per acre to an amount between Rs 22,25,410 to Rs 23,81,188.

The Supreme Court in 2017 had remitted the case back for a fresh decision while setting aside a 2016 decision passed by the High Court, which directed the LAC to provide a compensation of Rs 1.70 crore to Rs 62 lakh, besides 50 per cent severance charges for the villages. As much as Rs 1.76 crore per acre land value was fixed for Kambala and Kambali villages as well. (ENS)

