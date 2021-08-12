After nearly a month, Punjab reports more than 100 Covid cases

Punjab Wednesday added 107 fresh Covid cases to its tally — the first time in nearly a month when state crossed the 100-case mark in a day. No Covid fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours.

It was on July 17 that Punjab had recorded 118 cases in a day.

With fresh cases, the cumulative infection tally reached 599,768. The state now has 517 active cases where two patients are on ventilator support and 33 on oxygen.

Maximum 34 fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana, followed by Amritsar (9), Bathinda and Fazilka (8 each) and Hoshiarpur (7) . The state conducted 44,562 tests and recorded a positivity rate of 0.24%.

A total of 1.45 lakh doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered Wednesday. A total of 685 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported till date and 52 have died due to this disease.