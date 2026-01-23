After months of unrest, Punjab CM meets agitating power engineers

In a significant development Amid ongoing unrest in Punjab’s power sector,a delegation of the Punjab State Electricity Board Engineers Association (PSEBEA),led by its president JS Dhiman, met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday to discuss the grievances of engineers and employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Sources within PSEBEA said this was the first formal meeting between the association and the CM on grievance-related issues since the AAP came to power in Punjab in 2022.The meeting assumes importance as engineers and employees of PSPCL have been on an agitation path since November 2025.

According to association members, the suspension of Harish Sharma, chief engineer of the Ropar and Goindwal Sahib Thermal Plant, was discussed in detail during the meeting. His suspension, along with the termination of services of Harjeet Singh, director (generation), had triggered widespread resentment among engineers. The disciplinary action was taken following allegations of unusually high fuel costs at the two state-run thermal plants as compared to private thermal power plants.