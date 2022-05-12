After Mohali attack, DGP directs senior officers to keep strict vigil on important buildings

DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan Wednesday held a meeting with all Station House Officers (SHOs) and area Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the view of the law and order situation, particularly in the wake of the recent terrorist attack on the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday. Sources said CRPF officers were also present in the meeting.

The DGP instructed the SHOs to keep a strict vigil on important and sensitive buildings in their respective areas.

DGP Ranjan told the police officers that any negligence pertaining to the law and order duty will not be tolerated. The 16 Station House

Officers and with area DSPs were present in the meeting which was held at the police headquarters,

Sector 9.

The recent Rocket Propelled Granade (RPG) attack on the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali has raised many concerns for Chandigarh police. Last month, a tiffin bomb box laden with RDX was found near Model Burail jail.

The Chandigarh police are yet to find the people who had planted the explosive near Model Burail jail.

However, senior jail officers including Inspector General (IG) – Prisons Deepak Purohit also improved security in the Model Burail jail after the attack. A company of CRPF is deputed for the internal and outer security of Model Burail jail.