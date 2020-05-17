After meeting with MHA, Parida says relaxation orders conform with guidelines

Relaxations in lockdown 4 are likely to be announced Sunday, May 17.(Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Relaxations in lockdown 4 are likely to be announced Sunday, May 17.(Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued orders that the UT administration must seek clarifications with the Ministry of Home Affairs and resolve the lockdown relaxation issues, UT Adviser Manoj Parida and the Ministry of Home Affairs officials held a meeting through video conferencing.

Parida said that the “Chandigarh administration’s orders were found in conformity with the MHA guidelines. There will be no change in the existing order till the lockdown 4 is announced.”

Relaxations in lockdown 4 are likely to be announced Sunday, May 17.

On Friday, the High Court had asked the UT Administration to discuss issues regarding the lockdown relaxations given in Chandigarh with the MHA officials and examine if the orders issued were in consonance with the MHA guidelines.

