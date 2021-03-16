After Maharashtra, highest daily deaths in Punjab, says Health Ministry

With 27 more deaths reported in Punjab on Monday, the Covid toll in the state has reached 6,099. Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) in its daily briefing Monday said that six states (Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) account for 82.20 per cent of new deaths due to Covid-19.

As many as 118 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (on Sunday) of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50), followed by Punjab (20) and Kerala (15). Four deaths each were reported in Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal whereas 16 other states/UTs did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

With 27 more deaths reported in Punjab on Monday, the Covid toll in the state has reached 6,099.

Keeping in view the surging cases and high case fatality rate (CFR) in Punjab, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Monday instructed all the civil surgeons to motivate the patients with severe symptoms to get early treatment.

Sidhu said that as per the death review team of the health department, 77.90 per cent patients with severe symptoms arrived in hospitals for treatment at a very advanced stage which is a major cause of higher CFR in Punjab. He said that it is the responsibility of all citizens that if anyone feels severely unwell, he/she should not delay seeking treatment and immediately visit the hospital.

Sharing the details of positive cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported in urban/rural populations, he said that 71.40 per cent positive cases have been from the urban population and only 28.60 per cent cases have been reported from the rural population from January to February 2021. But 45.50 per cent deaths were reported from urban areas and 45.50 per cent from rural areas.

He said that patients with co-morbidities came for treatment at an advanced stage in rural areas.

Divulging about the age-wise distribution of Covid-19 deaths, the minister said that it is also a matter of concern that more than 80 per cent of deaths have been reported among elderly age group. He said that 31.70 per cent of deaths were reported in patients aged between 61-70, 31.50 per cent above 70 and 20.30 per cent deaths were reported in patients aged between 51-60.

Sidhu also appealed to the people to take maximum benefit of free of cost vaccination drive and all eligible beneficiaries must get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.