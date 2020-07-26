After lockdown, Kharar flyover’s construction gains momentum

A view of the Kharar flyover. Express A view of the Kharar flyover. Express

The construction work of Kharar flyover, which had become an eyesore as the project was delayed by over a year and a half, has gained momentum following the unlock. The officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), said that 78 per cent of the construction work has been completed while the remaining will be completed by November this year.

NHAI’s project director K L Sachdeva told The Indian Express that after the lockdown, there was a considerable progress in the construction work. He added that 78 per cent of the work was completed while the rest of the work will be completed in the coming 3-4 months.

When asked about the incomplete stretches near Desumajra and Sunny Enclave areas, K L Sachdeva said that the basic work was completed on the stretches and soon after the work is completed at Khanpur bridge, they will complete the work on these stretches too.

Cement girders will be installed at Khanpur bridge after the power lines are removed from near the construction area. The work will be completed in 3-4 days.

“Presently, we were working at Khanpur junction, the road is connected, our work is going on at Khanpur bridge. Due to rain the work has got delayed, but we are using latest machinery to complete the work in the stipulated time,” he added.

“Rain water had filled some of the construction sites. We used pumps to pull out water to expedite work. The service road was already constructed due to which traffic did not pose any issues to us,” a contractor working on the flyover said.

The work of the long awaited flyover was started in 2015 and had to be completed in 2018, but due to delay in land acquisition and litigation by some of the land owners, the work got delayed by around two years. Heavy rush of traffic was another reason for the delay in the work.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.