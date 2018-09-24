After Kejriwal, Khattar promises govt job to slain BSF jawan’s kin

Haryana CM said that the country is proud of the martyred BSF jawan and announced government job for a member of his family. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi/File) Haryana CM said that the country is proud of the martyred BSF jawan and announced government job for a member of his family. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi/File)

Two days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced a government job for a member of the family of BSF jawan Narender Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state government would provide a government job to a member of the jawan’s family.

Khattar on Sunday visited village Thana Kalan in Sonipat district to express his condolences to the family. Khattar said: “It is our responsibility to take care of the family. The country is proud of Narender Singh. The state government will provide government job to a member of the family of the martyr, an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh has been transferred to their account. Apart from this, OBC bank would also provide financial help of Rs 2.21 lakh which would be deposited in the account of martyrs’ family through RTGS,” said the Chief Minister.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App