After House, Punjab Congress takes battle against Akalis to streets

A week after tabling of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report in Vidhan Sabha, the ruling Congress is hitting the street on the issue of Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing incident to take on arch-rival Akalis and to convey to people that they “fulfilled their promise as made in the manifesto”.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar is leading a pack of senior ministers to Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village, Panjgrain Khurd and Behbal Kalan on Wednesday. They will pay obeisance at the gurdwara in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, where sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib took place in 2015, Panjgrain from where the police arrested two youths following the sacrilege and later released them, and Behbal Kalan, where police firing took place killing two. All the three places are in Faridkot district.

The ministers likely to accompany Jakhar include Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Balbir Sidhu. The leaders are preparing to visit the house of two brothers in Panjgrain, Rupinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh, who were arrested by the police on the basis of a telephonic conversation. They had later alleged torture by the police.

Also, they would address a public meeting in Behbal Kalan where the police firing took place, after Bargari sacrilege, killing two Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh. A few protesters, who were agitating against the Bargari sacrilege incident, were also injured in the Behbal Kalan firing for which the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission has sought further investigation on the role of former DGP Sumedh Saini and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, besides indicting several police officers. A case has been registered against these officers by the Punjab Police.

“The idea behind visiting these places tomorrow is to personally tell the people that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government has done what it had promised. An inquiry has been done, guilty brought to book and compensation given to the victims. We will make this point personally,” said a party leader.

The Congress also does not want to leave any stone unturned to link Akalis with Dera Sacha Sauda even after the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission linked pardon to Dera chief as the reason behind sacrilege incident in Bargari. It has managed to bring the emotive sacrilege issue alive to counter the Akalis ahead of Lok Sabha elections. “This is the time when Akalis are already down. We will hit them harder now,” said party leader.

