After hitting victim, accused driver crashed his BMW near Burail jail; sent to custody

The driver of the car that mowed down and dragged a 24-year-old for over 80 metres on the bonnet, also crashed his BMW near Model Jail, Burail, in Sector 22 on Friday night. The incident happened after the driver of the car, Swapan Preet Singh, hit Shubham, the victim, who later died of injuries in the wee hours of Monday. The accused was arrested on Monday and remanded in one day police custody Tuesday.

Sources said that Swapan Preet along with his two acquaintances, including a woman, left for Nawanshar after calling a crane service to take the damaged vehicle to a nearby workshop. He is running a gym in Nawanshahr. Police said that he claimed he came to Chandigarh to give his car to a service station for its regular service. He bought the car second hand from a Delhi man around eight months back.

Sources said in the police, “It is being ascertained if Swapan Preet Singh deliberately crashed his car or if he accidentally hit the road divider. He is also being questioned about the whereabouts of the male acquaintance, who is a worker in his gym, and a woman who was present in the car when Shubham was hit.”

The victim Shubham, a resident of Dadu Majra and an employee with a garment shop in Sector 23, had come to Sector 22 along with his three friends. Sources said they had dinner at a restaurant and were waiting for a cab when Swapan Preet stopped his car near them, making them terrified.

“A minor altercation took place between Shubham and Swapan Preet, who later went inside a shop to buy beer. He paid through his card. He sat in the car, and pressed the accelerator, knowing that Shubham was standing in front and his act would kill him,” Manish, the victim’s friend and a witness in the case, said.

An injured Shubham was rushed to GMSH-16 in an autorickshaw by his friends. Later, he was referred to PGI where he died. Shubham was the only earning hand in his family and left behind his widow mother. A case was registered under Section 304 Part (1) of IPC at Sector 17 police station.