After his plea for special diet, medical board puts Sidhu through tests

A panel of three doctors, including a dietician, compiled a report Monday after conductingh medical tests on Navjot Singh Sidhu — serving a year-long sentence in a Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death — after former Punjab Congress chief was taken to Rajindra Hospital following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions.

Sidhu had moved an application before the court of the Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Friday, the day he surrendered in the 34-year-old case, seeking permission for a special diet.

The court of CJM Amit Malhan had ordered the constitution of a board of doctors to examine Sidhu and submit a report on Monday.

As per Rajindra Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr HS Rekhi, Sidhu underwent blood tests, liver functioning test and DVT (deep vein thrombosis). Sidhu was learnt to have undergone Color Doppler Ultrasonography and it was observed that he was suffering from “chronic DVT”. DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

He spent around four hours in the hospital. Sidhu’s lawyer HPS Verma said the report of medical board of doctors sought by the local court was likely to be submitted on Tuesday.

Sources said among other things, the board of doctors prescribed “high fibre and low carbohydrate diet” for the Congress leader.

Sidhu suffers from embolism, which causes blockage in arteries due to blood clot or an air bubble, and liver ailments. He reportedly needs blood thinner medications and has been on a special diet for a long time.

He was taken to Rajindra Hospital amid heavy security where his supporters gathered to express solidarity with him.

He sought special diet as per the advice of the doctors, praying that he may be allowed to be provided with the same diet from home, “under rules and after due inspection by the jail authorities”.

His lawyer had earlier said that Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, ‘maida’ and some other food items. “He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates,” he said.

The application moved by Sidhu for seeking special diet read, “That the applicant is suffering from various ailments since for the last some years and he has undergone surgeries also and remained admitted for treatment of Embolism (a disease which thickens the blood) and for Grade III liver infection, which is also a life threatening disease. The applicant remained admitted in Apollo Hospital, New Delhi for a long period and still he is under treatment for such health complications. The applicant is on blood thinner medicine/special diet since long as per advice of the doctors….That the applicant is a three time Member [of] Parliament and he has been an MLA/Cabinet Minister in the State government in Punjab and has been provided with Z security. That since the applicant is on special diet as per the advice of the doctors, as such, the applicant needs such diet but it may not be possible in Central Jail Patiala to get such diet.”

The former Punjab Congress chief on May 20 was sent to Patiala central jail after he surrendered before a local court. He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death. The apex court had sentenced Sidhu in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.