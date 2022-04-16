After his parents’ 18-hole attention, city golfer Yuvraj wins title — and their affection

As 25-year-old Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu claimed the title in the PGTI Players Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club with a one-shot win over Bangladesh golfer Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, he was lifted by his father Brigadier Balwinder Sandhu. It was Yuvraj’s third title of his professional career – and the most important one as it was won on his home soil and his parents Brigadier Balwinder Sandhu and Baljit Sandhu walked for all the 18 holes during all the four days of the tournament.

“This win is special for me as I was playing on my home course. With my parents making sure that they did not miss watching me play on every hole in every round, this win is a gift for them. The course was playing tough as it was windy on all the four days but I am glad I could challenge myself. I believe the birdie on the first hole set the momentum for me today. Even though I had a three-shot lead after the 12th hole, I knew that I had to maintain my cool. I believe this home soil win will motivate me further,” Yuvraj told The Indian Express.

The last 16 months have seen Yuvraj win three PGTI titles apart from 14 top-ten finishes. (Express Photo) The last 16 months have seen Yuvraj win three PGTI titles apart from 14 top-ten finishes. (Express Photo)

While Sandhu’s maiden win on the PGTI circuit had come in the form of the Indian Oil Servo Masters in Digboi in November 2021 with a course record overall score of 23-under-265, Yuvraj had won his second title in the form of PGTI Players Championship in Kolkata. Coming into this week’s tournament, Yuvraj had four top-ten finishes this year including the title win at Tollygunge.

Yuvraj, who was the co-leader along with Mollah after the end of the third round, carded a final round score of three-under-69 while Mollah shot a final round score of two-under-70. Mollah’s round also saw him missing a 15-ft birdie chance on the last hole and handing Yuvraj the title. Yuvraj’s overall score of 17-under-271 meant that he pocketed a winner’s cheque of Rs 8,08,250 and climbed to second spot in the PGTI Order of Merit. Friday’s win also meant that Yuvraj earned some vital official world-ranking points and is expected to be ranked close to 310th from the current standing of 363rd spot in world rankings.

The last 16 months have seen Yuvraj win three PGTI titles apart from 14 top-ten finishes and it has meant that he has made a leap from 1242nd spot in world rankings in November 2020 to the current 363rd spot and will improve further when the rankings are updated next Monday.

“Finishing in top-ten consistently helps a lot in terms of world rankings too since PGTI events now offer world-ranking points. I will be playing in the Asian Tour International Series in England and Korea later this year apart from playing in some other tournaments on the Asian Tour. My immediate target is to earn a full card on the PGTI tour and also to play some consistent golf keeping in mind the qualification process for Paris 2024 Olympics,” Yuvraj said.

While Yuvraj had started playing golf as a kid in Nagaland, where his father was posted earlier, the youngster trains under coach Jesse Grewal at the Chandigarh Golf Association Range and trainer Lavish Chaudhary. “As parents, we have supported Yuvraj and there can be nothing better than to see him win at his home club. Watching him play through the 18 holes is always rewarding for us and to see him win is the biggest reward for us,” said the proud father.

As for Yuvraj, he also dedicated his win to Flying Sikh Milkha Singh. “Milkha sir always cheered us whenever we played on the Chandigarh golf course. He would have been happy to see another local golfer winning here,” Yuvraj said.