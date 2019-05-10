After HC rap, Haryana says will frame rules for transporting cows

The Haryana government has said it is considering framing of rules under its Anti-Cow Slaughter Act-2015 to put in place effective mechanism for export or transportation of bovines in and outside the state. The government informed this to Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday, a month after it snubbed the Haryana Police for its failure to implement the Act in Mewat district.

The court of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of an accused under the Act – the court has extended the ambit of the petition and started monitoring of the implementation of the 2015 law in the state. The police also informed the court that action has been taken against five police officials in Mewat after the court asked it to fix responsibility for the failure to act against the suspects.

The Anti-Cow Slaughter Act or Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 prohibits cow slaughter in the state and also bans the export of cows for the purpose of slaughter. in April, the Haryana DGP informed the court that 792 FIRs have been registered in Mewat district alone since 2015 but only 13 cases have been decided by the lower courts till date and all the accused in those 13 cases have been acquitted by the courts. A single bench of the High Court had observed that the situation was quite alarming in the district.

While the court on Wednesday appointed advocate Deepak Balyan, who is also an additional Advocate General with the Haryana government, as an amicus in the case for assistance, the state assured the court that it was “contemplating” to proceed in terms of the Section 19 of the Act to “to put some effective mechanism in place so that there may be proper guidance for export/transportation of the Cow(s) from or within Haryana”.

Section 19 of the Act requires the government to make rules for implementation of the Act with regard to exceptional circumstances under which a cow can be slaughtered and the procedure to be adopted for permission to export the cows.

In the affidavit filed in April, the police said 792 FIRs have been registered in Mewat between November 19, 2015 till March 31, 2019. Only in 96 cases, the accused were apprehended on the spot and in the rest the suspects managed to escape. The court was informed that 856 accused are yet to be arrested in 386 cases. A total of 13 cases have been decided by the courts in the district and not even a single person has been convicted, the court was informed.