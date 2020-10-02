After Punjab and Haryana HC order, transport dept says no ‘vulgar songs’ in buses

After the request letter by petitioner Panditrao Dharenavar, Director, the Transport department has physically verified and checked music systems in all busses. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Following the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order, the Transport department of UT Administration has ordered not to play any vulgar songs in buses.

After the request letter by petitioner Panditrao Dharenavar, Director, the Transport department has physically verified and checked music systems in all busses. In a written notice to bus conductors and drivers, the director has written that no vulgar songs, or those referring to alchoholism and weaponry will be played in buses, adding that strict action will be taken against those found violating the order.

After the Director’s order, petitioner Panditrao Dharenavar thanked Home Secretary and Secretary, Transport and called for the general public to follow the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order.

The court in 2019 said that such songs have a bad impact on youngsters and cannot be played anywhere including live shows. The order has been adopted by the Punjab and Haryana transport departments as well.

