After HC intervention, Mohali gets major gift after 11 years, says Deputy Mayor

The long-pending demand for an Old Age Home for senior citizens in Mohali is finally moving towards reality, marking a major success of sustained legal and social efforts led by Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi. After nearly 11 years of legal proceedings and hearings in the High Court, the Punjab government has granted approval for the construction of a modern Old Age Home in Mohali.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Bedi said the struggle initiated to ensure dignity, safety and care for senior citizens has now reached the implementation stage, bringing much-needed relief to elderly residents of the city.

He stated that keeping the “Tap a Old Age Home” model in view, a comprehensive plan has been prepared for Mohali. As per the decision, GMADA will provide three acres of land free of cost for the project. The facility will have accommodation for nearly 150 senior citizens, offering them a family-like environment along with comprehensive healthcare and daily living facilities.

Deputy Mayor Bedi said that the proposed Old Age Home will be developed as a modern campus spread over three acres, with free land allotment by GMADA. The design and facilities will be based on the already operational Old Age Home at Tapa Mandi, which has been widely appreciated for its infrastructure and services.

He highlighted that many senior citizens in Mohali today are facing severe loneliness, as their children are settled abroad or in other cities. The upcoming facility will not merely be a shelter, but a secure social support system, ensuring a dignified and safe life for the elderly.

According to Bedi, the Old Age Home will provide 24×7 ambulance services, emergency medical care, regular health check-ups and physiotherapy facilities. Free meals, ration, newspapers and recreational amenities will also be provided. The campus will be fully secured with surveillance systems, along with separate residential arrangements for staff to ensure round-the-clock care and safety.

He stated that the project aligns with the spirit of the 2007 legislation introduced during the tenure of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aimed at ensuring welfare and institutional care for senior citizens. Bedi added that following his petition before the High Court, the Punjab government had earlier constructed Old Age Homes at Tapa and other locations, and Mohali has now been included in the same process.

Deputy Mayor Bedi said this decision is a major victory for the senior citizens of Mohali. He asserted that he would ensure the project does not remain limited to announcements alone, but is completed in a time-bound manner with all promised facilities.

“Until the building is fully constructed and operational, my struggle will continue,” he said.

Prominent senior citizens, including Brigadier Jagdev Singh (president, Senior Citizens Association Mohali), R P Vig, Gurmeet Singh Siaan, Ajab Singh Bakarpur, Gurpreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh Bains (C-Cell) were also present during the press conference.